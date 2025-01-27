AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Pakistan

PECA amendments: PFUJ announces strike tomorrow

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jan, 2025 03:42pm

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has announced a strike on January 28 against amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In a press release issued today, the PFUJ said, “The Senate of Pakistan adopted draconian amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025, aimed at suppressing independent media, social media, and freedom of speech in the country”.

It said that it had previously appealed to the government and elected representatives to consult all stakeholders before passing the amendments, but their requests was ignored.

The press release rejected the PECA amendments and urged all Union of Journalists (UJs) to organize strong protests at their respective press clubs tomorrow at 3pm.

The announcement comes after the government introduced, “the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” in the National Assembly to punish with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine of two million rupees or with both for false and fake information on social media.

As per the bill, the Social Protection and Regulatory Authority will be established.

It stated that “any person aggrieved by fake and false information may apply to the Authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the Authority shall, on receipt of such application, forthwith, but not later than twenty-four hours, pass such orders as it considers necessary including an order for removal or blocking access to such information.”

