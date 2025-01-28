AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

SSWMB official assures full support to SAI

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: The Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Tariq Ali Nizamani has assured full support and cooperation from the SSWMB in making SITE area clean and green under the umbrella of SITE Association of Industry.

He stated this while addressing members of SITE Association of Industry (SAI) on the occasion of his visit the other day. He was accompanied by high officials of his department. The Managing Director of SITE Limited Syed Arif Ahmed Zaidi was also present in the meeting along with his team.

The MD further said that he has been associated with the SSWMB for six years in various capacities and is very well aware of issues and problems being faced by industries of SITE area related to his department.

He expressed the hope that like SITE, the solid waste lifting agreement will be signed with other industrial areas soon. The Sindh government passed the Solid Waste Act in 2014 and phase-wise implemented from 2016 onward. He informed that solid waste generation from Karachi is around 14000 tons per day. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, the Lahore High Court last year ordered every organisation to hold awareness sessions on environment and solid waste management. He quoted that waste management is included in the syllabus of Japan schools and informed that modern GTS are being established this year.

The representatives of SSWMB complained about throwing of garbage into nullah and shortage of funds and required staff for nullah cleaning, to which, the representative of SITE Limited replied that since only 30pc solid waste is being lifted, the remaining goes to nullah. The only solution is to lift 100 percent solid waste from the area for which there is a need to deploy more resources from the SSWMB. The SSWMB representative requested SITE Limited to share details of small, medium and large industries to ascertain the quantum of solid waste.

The managing director of SITE Limited on the occasion offered his relevant staff and machinery and added that whatever resources SITE Limited have, are available to SSWMB for the betterment of the area. He directed his staff to provide details of industries as requested to the SSWMB. Earlier, SITE President Ahmed Azeem Alvi welcomed the MD SSWMB and MD SITE LTD to the meeting and said that today’s agenda is to devise a strategy to implement Clean & Green SITE drive. We are ready to facilitate SSWMB in the implementation of MOA signed among SITE Limited and SSWMB and SITE Association of Industry. Speaking on SSWMB bills payment, the President suggested that short payment or part payment should be allowed in the system instead of full bill amount and offered to send bills of SSWMB through the Association. Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Azeem Motiwala, Muhammad Kamran Lakhany, Aman Naseem, Muhammad Tahir Goreja, Aman Naseem, Haris Shakoor, Nazar Jatoi (SITE LTD), Faheemuddin Shaikh (SITE LTD), Saifullah (SITE LTD), Ghulam Nabi (SSWMB), Farhan Lodhi (SSWMB), Waheed-ur-Rehman (SSWMB), Raheel (SSWMB) and others also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi SITE area SSWMB SAI

Comments

200 characters

SSWMB official assures full support to SAI

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories