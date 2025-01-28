SSWMB official assures full support to SAI

KARACHI: The Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Tariq Ali Nizamani has assured full support and cooperation from the SSWMB in making SITE area clean and green under the umbrella of SITE Association of Industry.

He stated this while addressing members of SITE Association of Industry (SAI) on the occasion of his visit the other day. He was accompanied by high officials of his department. The Managing Director of SITE Limited Syed Arif Ahmed Zaidi was also present in the meeting along with his team.

The MD further said that he has been associated with the SSWMB for six years in various capacities and is very well aware of issues and problems being faced by industries of SITE area related to his department.

He expressed the hope that like SITE, the solid waste lifting agreement will be signed with other industrial areas soon. The Sindh government passed the Solid Waste Act in 2014 and phase-wise implemented from 2016 onward. He informed that solid waste generation from Karachi is around 14000 tons per day. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, the Lahore High Court last year ordered every organisation to hold awareness sessions on environment and solid waste management. He quoted that waste management is included in the syllabus of Japan schools and informed that modern GTS are being established this year.

The representatives of SSWMB complained about throwing of garbage into nullah and shortage of funds and required staff for nullah cleaning, to which, the representative of SITE Limited replied that since only 30pc solid waste is being lifted, the remaining goes to nullah. The only solution is to lift 100 percent solid waste from the area for which there is a need to deploy more resources from the SSWMB. The SSWMB representative requested SITE Limited to share details of small, medium and large industries to ascertain the quantum of solid waste.

The managing director of SITE Limited on the occasion offered his relevant staff and machinery and added that whatever resources SITE Limited have, are available to SSWMB for the betterment of the area. He directed his staff to provide details of industries as requested to the SSWMB. Earlier, SITE President Ahmed Azeem Alvi welcomed the MD SSWMB and MD SITE LTD to the meeting and said that today’s agenda is to devise a strategy to implement Clean & Green SITE drive. We are ready to facilitate SSWMB in the implementation of MOA signed among SITE Limited and SSWMB and SITE Association of Industry. Speaking on SSWMB bills payment, the President suggested that short payment or part payment should be allowed in the system instead of full bill amount and offered to send bills of SSWMB through the Association. Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Azeem Motiwala, Muhammad Kamran Lakhany, Aman Naseem, Muhammad Tahir Goreja, Aman Naseem, Haris Shakoor, Nazar Jatoi (SITE LTD), Faheemuddin Shaikh (SITE LTD), Saifullah (SITE LTD), Ghulam Nabi (SSWMB), Farhan Lodhi (SSWMB), Waheed-ur-Rehman (SSWMB), Raheel (SSWMB) and others also present on the occasion.

