NA body told: Need to introduce proper legislation to facilitate winding up of PWD

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works was informed on Monday that the government might need to introduce proper legislation to facilitate winding up of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD).

Federal Secretary Housing and Works Shahzad Bangash has informed the National Assembly Committee for Housing and Works, that decision to wind up the PWD was taken in July 2024 but so far not being implement due to technical and legal lacunas.

The committee members have expressed concerns about the winding up of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).

The Standing Committee on Housing and Works met in Parliament House on Monday under the chairmanship of Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MNA, to review the workings and performance of the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments.

The Ministry of Housing and Works secretary provided a comprehensive briefing on the working, functions, and performance of the ministry and its attached departments. He outlined the core functions and operational structure and budget allocation of the ministry and its attached departments for the financial year 2024-25.

The housing secretary told the meeting that PSDP-related projects of PWD have been transferred to the CDA and provinces for execution.

The allotment of federal government accommodations by the Estate Office, as well as the winding up of Pak PWD in the light of the Cabinet decision dated July 2024, also came under discussion.

The committee urged the government to reconsider dissolving the Pak PWD due to potential negative impacts on public infrastructure projects, government services, employees/the workforce involved in PWD. The committee stated that instead of winding up PWD, a more strategic approach to reform or restructuring would be more beneficial in terms of efficiency, accountability, and public service. The committee, unanimously, agreed to hold next meeting on the issue of Pak PWD.

