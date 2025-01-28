AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
2025-01-28

Inter-port movement: FBR expands scope of cargo tracking

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has expanded the scope of tracking and monitoring of cargo through inter-port movement for all ports and terminals.

The FBR has issued an SRO64(I)/2025 on Monday to notify draft of further amendment in the Customs Rules, 2001.

According to the rules, these rules shall apply to tracking and monitoring of the following types of cargo throughout the journey from the port of entry to the port of exit or from one warehouse to another, on real time basis:

(a) transit cargo under Chapter XXV and sub-chapter VII of Chapter XXI of the Customs Rules, 2001, or any other cargo entered for transit across the territory of Pakistan.

(b) petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) products exported to Afghanistan under Chapter XXII of the Customs Rules, 2001.

(c) trans-shipment cargo under Chapter XIV and sub-chapter VIII of Chapter XXI of the Customs Rules, 2001.

(d) cargo imported into or exported from Export Processing Zones, Special Economic Zones or Free Zones and (e) any other cargo specified by the board from time to time for tacking and monitoring under these rules.

The FBR has also added inter-port movement (IPM) of cargo from all ports and terminals to off-dock terminals within the scope of tracking and monitoring of cargo.

