Futures spread down 306bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 306bps to 14.70 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 16.0 percent to 156.75 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 135.17 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 0.2 percent to Rs 8.89 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.91 billion.

