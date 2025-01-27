AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025
Markets Print 2025-01-27

Futures spread down 306bps

Recorder Review Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 306bps to 14.70 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 16.0 percent to 156.75 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 135.17 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 0.2 percent to Rs 8.89 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.91 billion.

