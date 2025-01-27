AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

Actors spreading vulgarity will be banned: Minister

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to impose a lifetime ban on actors involved in promoting vulgarity, immorality and indecency in theatres and licenses of theatres found spreading obscenity will also be cancelled.

The government is also planning new legislation for theatres soon, said Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari during a meeting with theatre owners on Saturday. She expressed her strong displeasure over vulgarity in theatres and added that no permission will be given indecency in theatres.

On this occasion, she directed the Punjab Arts Council to obtain undertakings from all theatre owners, and after compliance, ordered the reopening of sealed theatres. She emphasised that theatres in Punjab should produce dramas that are family-friendly. “Theatre plays should focus on social themes to guide and inspire the public.

Those theatre owners and actors interested in promoting vulgarity have no place in Punjab's drama scene. As a final warning, all theatres have been instructed to comply with the rules. She added that violations will lead to show-cause notices, fines, and eventually license cancellations,” she added.

Bokhari reminded that Punjab's theatres were once renowned globally for their unique identity and quality. She assured theatre owners that the government would fully support them if they produced family-oriented plays.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

