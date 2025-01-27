‘Post on X account’: IK reiterates remittance boycott demand

ISLAMABAD: The jailed founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated his call for overseas Pakistanis to boycott sending remittances, escalating political tensions as his party faces off with the government.

“Once again, I urge overseas Pakistanis to continue their boycott of foreign currency remittances,” Khan said in a post on X.

“Sending money to this government strengthens the very hands that are tightening the noose around your necks.”

The appeal comes as talks between the government and PTI, initiated last month, broke down this week.

The deadlock followed the PTI’s refusal to participate without judicial commissions to probe protests on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

Khan also called for nationwide demonstrations on Feb. 8, marking the contentious 2024 elections as a “Black Day.”

PTI alleges election rigging by the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan to bring the ruling coalition of PPP and PML-N into power.

“Prepare to observe a nationwide ‘Black Day,’” read another post from Khan’s account.

“People from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Punjab should gather in Swabi for protests, while others must hold demonstrations in their respective cities.”

Remittances from overseas workers, particularly from countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, and the UK, remain crucial for Pakistan’s cash-strapped economy.

