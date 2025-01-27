MUET organises two-day convocation and career fair

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) led by Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan visited the two-day convocation and career fair organized by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) on the directives of Muhammad Saleem Memon, the President HCSTSI.

During the “MUET TECHSHOW” at the convocation, Idrees Chohan emphasized that institutions like Mehran University are not only a beacon of education for Hyderabad but for all of Sindh. He highlighted that graduates from this esteemed university are bringing pride to Pakistan on a global scale.

Addressing the challenges of the modern era, he stated, “The most pressing issue today is creating employment opportunities for educated individuals in Pakistan.

HCSTSI is striving on a priority basis to collaborate with government institutions and industries across Sindh to generate new business and job opportunities for our educated youth.

As a nation, it is our foremost responsibility to provide such opportunities within Pakistan, encouraging our youth to prioritize working here over seeking opportunities abroad.”

Speaking at the “MUET TECHSHOW,” HCSTSI Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi remarked, “Pakistan is fortunate to have 60% of its population comprised of youth. The Chamber is actively organizing seminars and workshops in collaboration with institutions such as NIC, SMEDA, TDAP, and others. These efforts aim to create new avenues for fresh graduates, encouraging them to explore both job opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures.”

He praised Mehran University as an internationally recognized institution, providing education in advanced research and technology. He urged the Sindh Government to establish more institutions like Mehran University in Hyderabad and Sindh to enable Pakistan to compete in exporting skilled engineers globally.

Earlier, under the directives of HCSTSI President Saleem Memon, former Senior Vice President and Convener of the Subcommittee for Academia, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami, attended the convocation as a guest. Speaking to the media, Dr. Nami stressed that career fairs like these are vital for graduates to establish direct connections with industries and companies.

He recommended expanding such initiatives to industries across Sindh, allowing graduates to explore job opportunities and present new business plans to relevant sectors, thus alleviating the frustration caused by a lack of career opportunities in the country.

He also commended the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Taha Ali, for advocating with Sharjeel Inaam Memon for the launch of the People’s Bus Service from Mehran University to Hyderabad city. Dr. Nami further requested that Mehran University be declared an Education Center of Excellence for Hyderabad, benefiting graduate, undergraduate, and intermediate students alike.

