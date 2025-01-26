AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan Taliban supporters rally against ICC arrest warrant requests

AFP Published 26 Jan, 2025 04:59pm
Taliban supporters gather during a protest against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Ghazni on January 26, 2025. Photo: AFP
Taliban supporters gather during a protest against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Ghazni on January 26, 2025. Photo: AFP

GHAZNI: Some 200 Taliban supporters rallied in central Afghanistan on Sunday against the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor’s request for arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders.

The rally followed the announcement by the ICC on Thursday that chief prosecutor Karim Khan was seeking arrest warrants for Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani over the persecution of women.

The Taliban government has imposed a raft of restrictions on women and girls, which the United Nations has described as “gender apartheid”, since sweeping back to power in 2021.

Demonstrators in Ghazni city condemned Khan’s move, chanting slogans that included “Death to America” and “long live the Islamic Emirate” – the Taliban authorities’ name for their government.

Taliban reject ICC arrest warrant as ‘politically motivated’

“We have gathered here to show the West that their decision is cruel and rejected by Afghans,” said Ghazni resident Noorulhaq Omar.

“It will never be accepted because the Afghan nation will sacrifice their life for their emir,” he said, referring to Akhundzada.

Hamidullah Nisar, Ghazni province’s head of the information and culture department, joined residents at the rally.

“We totally reject what the ICC has said against the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, and we want them to take back their words,” he said.

Most demonstrations have been suppressed in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, with the exception of those by the authorities’ supporters.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government dismissed Khan’s arrest warrant requests on Friday as “politically motivated”.

Rights groups and activists have praised the ICC move.

Icc Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Taliban International Criminal Court

Comments

200 characters

Afghan Taliban supporters rally against ICC arrest warrant requests

US may put ‘very big bounty’ on Afghan Taliban leaders, Secretary of State Rubio says

Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi arrives in Kabul in first visit after Taliban’s takeover

Mohsin Naqvi denies attending anti-China function in US

Zelenskiy says Trump could end Ukraine war only if Kyiv included in talks

Domestic consumers spared: Gas made costlier for captive power plants

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

West Indies scent series-levelling win in second Pakistan Test

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

Read more stories