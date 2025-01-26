Opponents alarmed by Punjab’s progress: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the politics of service is being practised in Punjab, and political opponents are alarmed by the province’s progress.

Azma highlighted that while one side is engaged in public service, the other focuses on spreading chaos.

Referring to the founder of PTI, she mentioned his conviction of over £190 million in corruption and said that the public has dismissed the claims of his popularity.

While addressing a press conference, here Saturday, Azma Bokhari praised Maryam Nawaz for her revolutionary steps in Punjab, adding that people from other provinces also acknowledge her work. She emphasized that practical steps are being taken in Punjab.

She said the “Fitna Group” of brainwashing children and using the Kissan Card for political purposes. She said Maryam Nawaz, does not merely inaugurate projects but ensures their execution. “No one in Pakistan’s history has launched as many projects as Maryam Nawaz has,” she added.

The Information Minister elaborated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has introduced farmer-friendly policies for Punjab’s farmers. Through the Kissan Card, farmers utilized 50% of urea and purchased agricultural products worth more than Rs. 150 billion. Satellite monitoring will now be used for wheat cultivation in Punjab, she added.

She further mentioned that the registration process for the “Ramadan Nigehbaan Package” has begun, which will provide relief to all deserving families. Maryam Nawaz is working tirelessly for the welfare of the people, she added.

Azma Bokhari also announced that under the Punjab Scholarship program, students will soon receive 100,000 scooties and modern laptops will be distributed on merit.

She reiterated that the PTI founder was convicted of over £190 million in corruption and claimed that the public has recognized the true face of PTI leaders.

