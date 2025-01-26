CTD thwarts major terror plot; arrests 10 militants

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has successfully dismantled a major terrorist network by arresting 10 militants affiliated with banned organizations during a series of intelligence-based operations across the province.

This swift and decisive action has averted planned attacks on critical infrastructure in Lahore and other cities.

A CTD officer disclosed that 163 intelligence-driven operations were carried out in districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Sargodha and Faisalabad. These operations involved questioning 165 suspects which led to the arrest of 10 dangerous terrorists. Among those detained was a highly dangerous militant from the group Fitna-ul-Khawarij, apprehended in Lahore with explosives in his possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rafiq, Akbar, Zainullah, Owais Ahmed, Ehsan, Sajjad, Luqman, Nadeem, and others. Items recovered from their possession included 3,010 grams of explosives, 11 detonators, 22 feet of safety fuse wire, an IED bomb, 75 pamphlets of banned organizations, and Rs 14,350 cash. According to the sources of CTD, the militants were plotting attacks on key government buildings and other significant targets. Ten cases have been registered against them, and investigations are ongoing.

In addition to these arrests, the CTD, in coordination with local police and security agencies, conducted 2,893 combing operations across the province this week. These efforts resulted in the screening of 111,849 individuals, arrest of 736 suspects, registration of 551 FIRs and recovery of 497 prohibited items.

The CTD reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the province. It emphasized that no effort will be spared in bringing terrorists and anti-state elements to justice.

