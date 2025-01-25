AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-25

Special arrangements taken: 26th Amendment: SC set to hear pleas on 27th

Terence J Sigamony Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: Special arrangements in the Supreme Court building have been taken for the hearing of petitions against the 26th Amendment scheduled for Monday (January 27).

A larger bench will hear the challenges to cases concerning the 26th Constitutional amendment in Courtroom no 2 of the Supreme Court.

In order to facilitate parties and their counsels, as well as, maintaining the Court decorum and smooth functioning of the Court, following special security measures have been taken to beef up the security in the premises of Supreme Court, Islamabad on 27.01.2025.

1- In view of the limited seating capacity in the Courtroom No 2, the entry will be regulated through special security passes to be issued by Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad.

2- Only the parties whose cases are fixed in Court will be allowed to enter in Courtroom No 2.

3- Advocates and journalists who regularly come for Supreme Court proceedings will also be issued passes to enter into Courtroom No 2.

4- However, other advocates and journalists who could not be issued passes will be accommodated in Courtrooms No 6 and 7 where the audio facility will be given.

5- Entry into Court building will be allowed after checking/ frisking and searching of bags/ purses, etc.

6- No Cell phone is allowed to be carried inside the Courtroom.

According to the handout issued by SC PRO on Friday said that it is expected that the visitors will follow the instructions and cooperate with the security staff on duty in the Court premises.

The security personnel and dealing staff have been directed to deal with the visitors with utmost courtesy.

