Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 23, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.34 281.13 AED 75.97 76.55
EURO 289.36 292.86 SAR 74.26 74.80
GBP 342.56 346.97 INTERBANK 278.65 278.75
JPY 1.76 1.81
=========================================================================
