AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
BOP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.72%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.55%)
FLYNG 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.38%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.14%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.33%)
OGDC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.33%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
PIBTL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.86%)
PRL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
PTC 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
SEARL 104.98 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.39%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.72%)
SYM 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 71.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,493 Increased By 346.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 113,967 Increased By 523.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,813 Increased By 177.5 (0.5%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Marco Rubio discusses Middle East, Indo-Pacific with Indonesian foreign minister

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 11:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: The new United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, the US State department said.

Both discussed various topics, including trade, maritime security in the South China Sea and the importance of peace and stability in Indo-Pacific, the State Department said in a statement released on Wednesday.

US Senate committee to hold Jan. 29 hearing on Trump commerce nominee

Rubio also welcomed Indonesia’s willingness to engage on Middle East peace and post-conflict reconstruction, it said.

Middle East Indo Pacific South China Sea U.S. State and Treasury departments Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Comments

200 characters

Marco Rubio discusses Middle East, Indo-Pacific with Indonesian foreign minister

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

Read more stories