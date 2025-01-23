Marco Rubio discusses Middle East, Indo-Pacific with Indonesian foreign minister

JAKARTA: The new United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, the US State department said.

Both discussed various topics, including trade, maritime security in the South China Sea and the importance of peace and stability in Indo-Pacific, the State Department said in a statement released on Wednesday.

US Senate committee to hold Jan. 29 hearing on Trump commerce nominee

Rubio also welcomed Indonesia’s willingness to engage on Middle East peace and post-conflict reconstruction, it said.