Punjab Police, private body sign MoU

LAHORE: In order to highlight the historical and cultural significance of Punjab Police’s ancient buildings, a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab Police and a private organization was held at the Central Police Office.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, and the CEO and Founder of the private organization, Ghazi Taimour, signed the MoU. According to the details, the private organization “Lahore Ka Ravi” will highlight the historical and cultural significance of Punjab Police’s ancient buildings. The project, titled “Protection of History” will begin in Lahore and will later be expanded to other cities of Punjab.

While addressing the occasion, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that citizens will be provided awareness about the history and associated traditions of Punjab Police buildings through recreational and educational tours and activities. He further mentioned that the private organization, in collaboration with Punjab Police, will take steps to preserve and promote the historical police buildings.

He added that Punjab’s police stations and buildings have a history spanning centuries, with numerous pivotal traditions and stories tied to them.

The IG Punjab also mentioned that the organization will arrange bus tours to highlight the historical importance of police stations in inner Lahore, and similar efforts will be made to identify and beautify historically significant police stations in cities like Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and other towns.

Anwar emphasized that the purpose of this initiative is to further reduce the distance between the citizens and the police, as well as to improve awareness about police services.

The ceremony was also attended by DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, AIG Discipline Ammara Athar, ASP Defence Circle Sheher Bano, and other senior officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025