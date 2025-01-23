Maryam launches ‘Chief Minister Minority Card’

LAHORE: Launching the Pakistan’s first-ever “Chief Minister Minority Card” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Minorities are our pride.”

About 50,000 families in Punjab will receive Rs 10,500 after every three months and the amount will be increased in the next few years. The number of 50,000 families will be increased to 75,000 families as well.

Hindus, Sikhs and Christians along with men and women from other communities participated in the ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex.

Bishop Nadeem Kamran and Sardar Saranjit Singh, Pandit Lal offered their prayers.

The CM distributed minority cards among men and women. She observed transaction process of Sonia Bibi’s minority card via ATM.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora delivered his speech in Punjabi language and expressed profound gratitude to CM Punjab. The Chief Minister congratulated men and women who received the minority card.

The CM while addressing launching ceremony said, “It is our responsibility to protect the minority community and improve their lives. I am duly fulfilling my duty to grant protection to the minorities with full responsibility. We will hinder the path of those who endanger the lives and property of the minority community with an iron hand. Minorities also have an equal role in the construction and development of Pakistan. Whenever any dangerous situation emerges for the minorities, I myself monitor and oversee it as minorities are a symbol of pride for us.”

She said, “The Punjab government launched the minority card for the well-being of our sisters, brothers, elders and children so that they should realize that they are also Pakistanis and Punjabis. I am not making a political statement but everyone should realize that minorities are also as much a part of our beloved homeland as other Pakistanis. The name ‘minority’ has been given in Pakistan to which I disagree. It is not the identity of a minority that they are non-Muslims but their real identity is that of being a true and a staunch Pakistani.”

She added, “Felicitation messages have been received from all over the world on the appointment of a first Sikh minister in the Punjab cabinet. ‘The Holy Prophet (SAW) said that whosoever oppresses a non-Muslim, snatches his right, puts burden on him more than his capacity or takes away anything from him without his will, I will be a witness against him on the Day of Judgment.’ This Hadith of the Holy Prophet (SAW) imparts a lesson in Islam about how to deal with minorities.”

She said, “My father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always forbade me from using the word minority for the minority community. They may be fewer in number, but no less than anyone with regard to displaying patriotism and humanity. I deem it inevitable to participate in every festivity of the Sikh, Hindu and Christian community. When I first went to Maryamabad Church, I was told that a Chief Executive of the Punjab province had come here after 103 years. All Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to decorate minority places of worship and their neighbourhoods on every religious festival, including Holi and Easter.”

The CM said, “I thank Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, his team and the Bank of Punjab for launching the minority card. The PML-N government has increased the budget of the Minority Affairs Department. Rs 10,500 is a meagre amount but a token of gift on behalf of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab government. We strive to further decorate the places of worship of the minority community as they are very close to our hearts.”

She added, “The minority grant on the eve of festivals has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Neighbourhoods and religious places of the minority community are also being developed. A cemetery for the Christian community will be ready in a few months. The annual development budget for the minority community has been increased by 60 percent.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025