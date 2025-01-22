AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,988 Decreased By -121.3 (-1%)
BR30 36,198 Decreased By -400.2 (-1.09%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets rise amid tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday amid general caution in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent policy announcements, with the Qatari index outperforming thanks to strong corporate earnings.

Trump said late on Tuesday that his administration was considering imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese goods starting on Feb. 1. He previously said that Mexico and Canada could face tariffs of around 25% from the same date.

Such a move could significantly affect global trade and economic stability, with potential consequences including higher prices for consumers and reduced economic growth.

Trump also threatened duties on European imports, without providing further details.

The Qatari index advanced 1.1%, led by a 3.9% jump in Commercial Bank, after it reported a net profit of 3.03 billion riyals ($832.14 million) for 2024, little changed from last year, while proposing a nearly 20% higher full-year cash dividend.

Most Gulf markets gain on US manufacturing growth

Qatar Fuel Company finished 1.8% higher, ahead of its earnings announcement.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, helped by a 1.4% gain in top lender Emirates NBD.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.1%, hit by a 1.5% fall in ACWA Power Company, while digital security firm Elm Company retreated 4%, as the firm agreed to acquire business services firm Thiqah from the country’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund in a deal valued at 3.4 billion riyals ($906.4 million).

Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal’s investment company Kingdom Holding (KHC) advanced 3.2%, after its CEO told Al Arabiya TV that the firm would be interested in investing in ByteDance’s TikTok if Elon Musk or others stepped in to buy it.

Outside the Gulf, EGypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.5%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory.

The Egyptian stock market continued its upward momentum, driven by sustained optimism and eased geopolitical tensions, which contributed to the market’s recovery, said Milad Azar Market analyst at XTB MENA.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.1% to 12,362
 Abu Dhabi       rose 0.2% to 9,534
 Dubai           added 0.2% to 5,231
 QATAR           gained 1.1% to 10,619
 EGYPT           up 0.5% to 29,979
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.3% to 1,899
 OMAN            added 0.1% to 4,619
 KUWAIT          was up 0.9% to 8,178
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets rise amid tariff uncertainty

Pakistan ‘moving in the right direction,’ Aurangzeb asserts at WEF

KSE-100 closes nearly 1,600 points lower on late-session selling

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax up 295% YoY in Oct-Dec

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,250 in Pakistan

Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral ties with US: Mohsin Naqvi

Chinese mine worker killed in north Afghanistan attack

PTI gives govt 7-day deadline to end deadlock in dialogue

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

India and US trying to arrange Modi meeting with Trump next month

Read more stories