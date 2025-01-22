Markets Print 2025-01-22
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 21, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.33 281.24 AED 75.97 76.55
EURO 288.95 292.02 SAR 74.24 74.80
GBP 342.12 345.87 INTERBANK 278.75 278.85
JPY 1.77 1.82
=========================================================================
