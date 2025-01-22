AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Markets Print 2025-01-22

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 21, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.33   281.24    AED                75.97     76.55
EURO                288.95   292.02    SAR                74.24     74.80
GBP                 342.12   345.87    INTERBANK         278.75    278.85
JPY                                                        1.77      1.82
=========================================================================

