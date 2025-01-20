Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan rose on Monday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs500, clocking in at Rs282,900.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs242,541 after it registered an increase of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased Rs200 to settle at Rs282,400.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,708 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $5 during the day.

Meanwhile, the silver price decreased by Rs9, clocking in at Rs3,372 per tola.