SINGAPORE: Bangladesh’s Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co Ltd (RPGCL) has issued a tender seeking one cargo of liquefied natural gas for delivery in late February, a tender document showed.

The company is seeking the LNG cargo for delivery on Feb. 27-28 in a tender that will close on Jan. 27, according to the document uploaded on RPGCL’s website.