Markets Print 2025-01-21
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 20, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.37 281.17 AED 75.98 76.55
EURO 287.20 289.95 SAR 74.25 74.80
GBP 340.75 344.20 INTERBANK 278.50 278.63
JPY 1.76 1.81
=========================================================================
