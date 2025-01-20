Futures spread up 395bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 395bps to 17.76 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes declined by 17.2 percent to Rs 135.17 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 163.21 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter however increased by 11.8 percent to Rs 8.91 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 7.97 billion.

