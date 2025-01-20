Prices of essential items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important daily use items, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, flour, sugar, cooking oil/ghee and others was witnessed in the open market.

A weekly-survey carried out by Business Recorder on Sunday revealed the price of live chicken remained high as available at Rs440/kg. The price of farm eggs remained unchanged as being sold at Rs360-400/dozen in the retail market and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen.

Likewise, the survey said cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg with bone and boneless Rs1300/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs3000-3500/kg in the open market, as per survey.

Prices of various quality and brands of cooking oil/ghee prices remained high in the retail market.

The survey added sugar price remained steady as being sold at Rs135/kg in the retail market.

Tomato prices dropped as being sold Rs100-120/kg against the price of Rs150/kg in the previous week, according to the survey. Onion is being sold at Rs140/kg while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Prices of other veggie prices remained sky-high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs100-120 per kg, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200/ kilo, and curry Rs70/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said.

It added the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs250/kg, cabbage at Rs120/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

