AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-20

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Recorder Report Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to challenge the most controversial and unjust decision of the Al-Qadir Trust case, which wrongly convicted the party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, in the high court on Tuesday.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has categorically stated that the party would file an appeal at the earliest with the high court, aiming to quash the contentious verdict and correct the egregious miscarriage of justice.

He expressed confidence that the names of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi would be cleared in the first hearing because the decision was a blatant travesty of justice, driven by political motivations and fabricated charges.

£190mn Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran sentenced to 14 years in prison

Waqas remained hopeful that the court would order the immediate release of Khan and Bushra from their unlawful imprisonment, as the decision was a grave injustice and a mockery of Pakistan’s justice system.

Moreover, PTI CIS emphasized that the growing frustration within the power thieves’ ranks was apparent from the relentless press conferences held by the Sharifs’ courtiers, as they were cognizant of the fact that the case lacked merit and would surely be overturned in a higher court upon appeal.

Waqas hit back at the political dwarfs for accusing PTI of using the institution as a religious card, emphasizing that Al-Qadir University was solely established to teach and promote the life of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islamic education, making the accusation utterly baseless.

He said that the corrupt oligarchy at the helm of the affairs changed laws and brokered secretive deals to evade justice and escape accountability for massive corruption scandals.

In stark contrast, PTI emphasized that Imran Khan, having committed no wrongdoing, steadfastly refused to compromise his principles and decided to fight his over 200 concocted and bogus cases in the courts. Waqas vowed that PTI founder would seek to clear his name through the judicial process, rather than resorting to underhanded deals because he believed in supremacy of constitution, rule of law and democracy.

Waqas vowed that the power usurpers’ ham-handed approach and arm-twisting tactics would ultimately fail, just as they had in the past.

He emphasized that it would be better to accept the ground reality and immediately release all political prisoners, including Imran Khan and his wife, besides establishing a powerful judicial commission comprising senior Supreme Court judges to investigate the May 9 false flag operation and the November 26 massacre at D-chowk to uncover the truth and bring the true perpetrators to justice.

Waqas stated that if Khan were to be released, the oligarchy would flee the country on the first flight because of their uncertain political future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Sheikh Waqas Akram Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

200 characters

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Read more stories