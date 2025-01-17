AIRLINK 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.54%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FCCL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.23%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.77%)
FLYNG 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.37%)
HUBC 137.49 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.4%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 221.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.35%)
PACE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.32%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.54%)
PRL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.23%)
PTC 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 106.20 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.88%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
SYM 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.93%)
TRG 67.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 05:17pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs400, clocking in at Rs282,600.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs242,283 after it registered an increase of Rs342, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased Rs1,400 to settle at Rs282,200.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,705 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $2 during the day.

Meanwhile, the silver price decreased by Rs27, clocking in at Rs3,406 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates bullion commodity rates Gold trade commodities prices gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stocks rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,400 points

Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

1HFY25 FDI clocks in at $1.3bn, up 20% YoY

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Oil climbs, set for fourth week of gains as US sanctions hit supply

Shakeel and Rizwan fifties revive Pakistan after Seales treble

Los Angeles evacuees told to stay away from home at least another week

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Read more stories