Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs400, clocking in at Rs282,600.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs242,283 after it registered an increase of Rs342, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased Rs1,400 to settle at Rs282,200.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,705 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $2 during the day.

Meanwhile, the silver price decreased by Rs27, clocking in at Rs3,406 per tola.