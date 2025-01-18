Weekly SPI inflation down 0.39pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended January 16, 2025, decreased by 0.39per cent due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (18.31per cent), potatoes (10.42per cent), onions (10.01per cent), eggs (8.64per cent), chicken (2.17per cent) and LPG (1.21per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 1.16per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09per cent), potatoes (47.91per cent), pulse gram (39.77per cent), moong (33.40per cent), powdered milk (25.77per cent), beef (22.59per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.34per cent), gas charges for q1 (15.52per cent), cooked daal (15.43per cent), garlic (15.27per cent), shirting (14.83per cent) and firewood (13.02per cent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of onions (47.22per cent), wheat flour (35.89per cent), eggs (31.92per cent), chilies powder (20.00per cent), tomatoes (19.83per cent), electricity charges for q1 (18.11per cent), masoor (11.10per cent), maash (9.20per cent), rice basmati broken (8.90per cent), diesel (5.47per cent) and petrol (1.18per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18per cent) items increased, 10 (19.61per cent) items decreased and 20 (39.21per cent) items remained stable. The SPI for the week under review recorded at 322.71 points against 323.97 points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.62per cent, 0.56per cent, 0.46per cent, 0.43per cent and 0.31per cent respectively.

