Print 2025-01-18

High Commissioner of Rwanda, TDAP chief discuss bilateral trade cooperation

Published January 18, 2025

KARACHI: The High Commissioner of Rwanda, Harerimana Fatou, met with Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP, at TDAP’s office.

Also present on the occasion were Basit Rauf, DG Management Services & Textiles, Abdul Karim Memon, DG Sindh & Balochistan and Services, and Athar Hussain Khokhar, DG Agro & Food and PHDEC.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral trade and exploring potential areas of cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening trade relations and identified opportunities for collaboration in textiles, agriculture, and technology.

In 2022, Pakistan’s exports to Rwanda amounted to $47.6 million, consisting mainly of rice, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Rwanda, in turn, exports tea, coffee, and minerals to Pakistan.

The High Commissioner highlighted Rwanda’s interest in leveraging Pakistan’s expertise in trade and export development, while TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to fostering partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic growth for both nations.

