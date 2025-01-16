AIRLINK 201.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-2.17%)
Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Published 16 Jan, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan increased further on Thursday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,400, clocking in at Rs282,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs241,941 after it registered an increase of Rs1,200, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased Rs2,900 to settle at Rs280,800.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,703 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, the silver price also increased by Rs83, clocking in at Rs3,433 per tola.

