AIRLINK 205.01 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (2.05%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.38%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 136.51 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (3.65%)
HUMNL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
MLCF 44.45 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.95 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.46%)
PACE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
PAEL 42.94 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.37%)
PIAHCLA 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 190.70 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (1.91%)
PRL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.47%)
PTC 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
SEARL 106.50 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (6.18%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.08 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.77%)
SYM 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
TRG 68.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.08%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
BR100 12,136 Increased By 187.3 (1.57%)
BR30 37,216 Increased By 848.7 (2.33%)
KSE100 115,253 Increased By 1416.7 (1.24%)
KSE30 36,288 Increased By 525.4 (1.47%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC’s share in India’s annual oil imports rises after 8-year drop

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:04pm

NEW DELHI: OPEC’s share in India’s crude oil imports edged up in 2024, rising for the first time in nine years, while top supplier Russia’s share remained steady, data obtained from trade sources showed.

Russia’s share in the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer is expected to drop in 2025 after Washington last Friday announced sweeping sanctions targeting Russian producers and tankers, disrupting supply from the world’s No. 2 producer to India and China and tightening ship availability.

India imported 4.84 million barrels per day of oil in 2024, up 4.3% from the previous year, the data showed.

The share of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in India’s 2024 crude imports rose to nearly 51.5%, up from 49.6% in 2023, while Russia’s share in 2024 remained at about 36%, the data showed.

There is higher demand for Middle Eastern barrels from Asia refiners, especially India, due to lower Russian supplies, said Priti Mehta, senior research analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Indian refiners have stepped up purchases of Middle Eastern grades since late 2024 as Russian supplies fell, refining sources told Reuters last month.

The share of Middle Eastern oil in India’s December crude imports rose to a 22-month high to about 52%, the data showed. However, Russia continued to be the top oil supplier to India, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia in December.

OPEC again cuts 2024, 2025 oil demand growth forecasts

In recent years, Russia became India’s top supplier as its refiners were drawn to Russian oil sold at a discount after Western nations imposed a price cap and shunned purchases from Moscow.

That caused OPEC’s market share in India to shrink to nearly 50% in 2023 from 64.5% in 2022.

OPEC’s share has also been consistently declining since 2016 as Indian refiners diversified their purchases to reduce costs.

OPEC+ Crude Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia Sinopec Russian oil Saudi Arabia GDP

Comments

200 characters

OPEC’s share in India’s annual oil imports rises after 8-year drop

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stock rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

1HFY25 FDI clocks in at $1.3bn, up 20% YoY

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Oil climbs, set for fourth week of gains as US sanctions hit supply

Hosts Pakistan win toss, bat in delayed first West Indies Test

Los Angeles evacuees told to stay away from home at least another week

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

Read more stories