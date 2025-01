TOKYO: About 85.7% of Japanese households expect prices to rise a year from now, a quarterly central bank survey in December showed on Friday, roughly unchanged from 85.6% in the previous poll in September.

Of the total, 82.5% expect prices to rise five years from now, down from 83.6% in the previous survey.