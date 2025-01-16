AIRLINK 201.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.09%)
BOP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
FCCL 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.36%)
FFL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FLYNG 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.27%)
HUBC 131.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.01%)
OGDC 218.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.38%)
PACE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.05%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.32%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.21%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-1.76%)
PRL 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.22%)
PTC 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.34%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
TPLP 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.25%)
BR100 11,972 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.51%)
BR30 36,457 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.87%)
KSE100 113,967 Decreased By -528.8 (-0.46%)
KSE30 35,788 Decreased By -215 (-0.6%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on hopes of Fed rate cut, Gaza ceasefire

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 02:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, as softer US core inflation data maintained the possibility of future interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve.

Data showed on Wednesday the US consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9% year on year in December, meeting expectations, while core inflation increased by 3.2%, marginally below the predicted 3.3%.

Investors drew encouragement from the inflation data, which was further bolstered by Tuesday’s release of US producer price data showing moderate growth in December.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index gained 0.2%, with shares in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp rising 1.6%.

The kingdom is working on a new mineral investment valued at $100 billion, with $20 billion already under construction or in the final engineering stage, the kingdom’s vice minister of mining affairs, Khalid al-Mudaifer, said on Wednesday.

Most Gulf shares gain as Gaza ceasefire hopes rise; Egypt snaps losing streak

Elsewhere, Makkah Construction and Development surged 5.5%.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.3%, led by a 0.4% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Meanwhile, Hamas and Israel reached a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza that mediators said would take effect on Sunday and include a release of hostages held there during 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the Palestinian enclave and inflamed the Middle East.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%. Dubai’s main share index lost 0.4%, hit by a 1.8% fall in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority .

MENA Most Gulf markets

