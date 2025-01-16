AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
Print 2025-01-16

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Tahir Amin Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: The overall Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector has shown a growth of -1.25 percent during the first five months (July-November) of 2024-25 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI output decreased by 3.81 per cent for November 2024 when compared with November 2023 and 1.19 per cent when compared with October 2024.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for November 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

According to the provisional quantum index numbers of the large-scale manufacturing industries, the LSMI quantum index number (QIM) estimated for November 2024 is 107.97. QIM estimated for July-November, 2024-25 is 109.33.

The main contributors towards overall growth of -1.25 per cent are, food (0.23), tobacco (0.39), textile (0.40) garments (1.76), petroleum products (-0.18), automobiles (0.78), cement (-0.61), iron and steel products (-0.62), electrical equipment (-0.64), machinery and equipment (-0.25) and furniture (-2.24).

The production in July-November 2024-25 as compared to July-November 2023-24 has increased in food, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in coke and petroleum products, chemical products, non-metallic mineral products, iron and steel products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, and furniture.

The sectors showing growth during July-November 2024-25 compared to July-November 2023-24 are food (1.72 per cent), tobacco (30.85 per cent), textile (2.28 per cent), wearing apparel (11.49 per cent), paper and board (2.95 per cent), pharmaceuticals (1.88 per cent), computer, electronics and optical products (0.37 per cent), automobiles (50.70 per cent) and other transport equipment (27.37 per cent).

The sectors showing decline during July-November 2024-25 compared to July-November 2023-24 are wood products (0.72 per cent), coke and petroleum products (2.44 per cent), chemicals (1.43 per cent), chemicals products (6.95 per cent), rubber products (1.76 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (13.98 per cent), iron and steel products, (12.19 per cent), fabricated metal (18.97 per cent), electrical equipment (19.64 per cent), machinery and equipment (43.09) and furniture (59.14 per cent).

The petroleum products witnessed a decrease of 2.44 per cent as its indices went down to 91.80 in July-November 2024-25 compared to 94.10 in July-November 2023-24. However, it stood at 84.91 indices and increased by 16.81 per cent when compared to 72.68 in October 2024 and decreased by 16.18 per cent when compared to 101.30 in November 2023.

Jet fuel witnessed 18.52 per cent negative growth and stood at 264.786 million liters in July-November 2024-25 compared to 324.958 million litres in July-November 2023-24.

High-speed diesel witnessed 1.44 per cent negative growth as its output remained 2.219 billion litres in July-November 2024-25 compared to 2.252 billion litres in July-November 2023-24.

LSM sector

