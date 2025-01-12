Nine terrorists killed in two operations in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate operations in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Dosalli, on reported presence of Khwarij (terrorists), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, six Khwarij were sent to hell, while two Khwarij were apprehended.”

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Esham, North Waziristan District,“ it added.

“After intense fire exchange, three Khwarij were neutralised by security forces, while two Khwarij got injured.”

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, according to the ISPR.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said.