Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

Interim bails of PTI workers extended

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim bails of 104 PTI leaders and workers in May 09 riot cases till February 12.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar appeared before the court.

Jail warrants for Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Azam Swati were also presented, while Omar Ayub, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan submitted applications seeking exemption for appearing before the court.

The application stated that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were visiting former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail on a scheduled family visit day.

The court allowed exemptions and also extended the interim bails of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, and others.

