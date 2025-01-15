AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

CM, Azerbaijan envoy discuss ongoing projects

Recoder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khizr Farhadov to discuss promotion of bilateral relations in trade, cultural exchanges and various other fields.

She reiterated her commitment to further strengthen cultural and educational relations, and agreed on making joint efforts to further explore trade and investment opportunities in various sectors.

Madam Chief Minister apprised the Azerbaijani Ambassador of different ongoing development projects and public welfare initiatives of her Government, which were fully appreciated by the Ambassador.

He said, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is successfully carrying forward the public service agenda of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said, “Recent visit of President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan is a key to promoting bilateral relations. Relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly, there is immense scope to further strengthen them.” She highlighted, “Cooperation in the fields of education, health, agriculture and energy can be further promoted.”

The CM said, “We want to benefit from Azerbaijan’s experience in tourism.” We are trying to make Punjab a hub of regional trade.” She invited Azerbaijani businessmen to invest in Punjab, and ensured them, “A special package of incentives will be given to Azerbaijani investors.”

Azerbaijani ambassador H.E. Khizr Farhadov expressed keen interest in various sectors of investment in Punjab. He said, ”Azerbaijan considers Pakistan her close friend and brotherly country. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership is playing a key role in the development of Punjab.” He invited Madam Chief Minister to visit Azerbaijan, which she accepted with thanks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Azerbaijan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khizr Farhadov

Comments

200 characters

CM, Azerbaijan envoy discuss ongoing projects

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories