CM, Azerbaijan envoy discuss ongoing projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khizr Farhadov to discuss promotion of bilateral relations in trade, cultural exchanges and various other fields.

She reiterated her commitment to further strengthen cultural and educational relations, and agreed on making joint efforts to further explore trade and investment opportunities in various sectors.

Madam Chief Minister apprised the Azerbaijani Ambassador of different ongoing development projects and public welfare initiatives of her Government, which were fully appreciated by the Ambassador.

He said, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is successfully carrying forward the public service agenda of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said, “Recent visit of President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan is a key to promoting bilateral relations. Relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly, there is immense scope to further strengthen them.” She highlighted, “Cooperation in the fields of education, health, agriculture and energy can be further promoted.”

The CM said, “We want to benefit from Azerbaijan’s experience in tourism.” We are trying to make Punjab a hub of regional trade.” She invited Azerbaijani businessmen to invest in Punjab, and ensured them, “A special package of incentives will be given to Azerbaijani investors.”

Azerbaijani ambassador H.E. Khizr Farhadov expressed keen interest in various sectors of investment in Punjab. He said, ”Azerbaijan considers Pakistan her close friend and brotherly country. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership is playing a key role in the development of Punjab.” He invited Madam Chief Minister to visit Azerbaijan, which she accepted with thanks.

