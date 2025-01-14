Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their decline in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs1,400, clocking in at Rs277,900.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs238,254 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,201, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola decreased Rs1,500 to settle at Rs279,300.

The international rate of gold declined on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,661 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $14 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.