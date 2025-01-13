AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-13

PKR: largely stable

Recorder Review Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: Rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the previous week in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 278.58, against 278.56 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development during the previous week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to roll over $2 billion that was due this month.

Meanwhile, SBP data showed that the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.08 billion in December 2024, 6% higher than the $2.92 billion in November 2024. Remittances increased by 29.3% year over year, to $2.38 billion, compared to the same month last year.

Inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $203 million in December, reflecting a growth of 9% compared to $186 million in November 2024.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $15 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.70 billion as of January 3, the central bank data showed. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.38 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.68 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 52 paisa for buying and 33 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 278.59 and 280.18, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 74 paisa for buying and 87 paisa for selling, closing at 286.46 and 289.17, respectively. Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 13 paisa for buying and 15 paisa for selling, closing at 75.79 and 76.30, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 10 paise for both buying and selling, closing at 74.08 and 74.55, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 278.58

Offer Close Rs. 278.78

Bid Open Rs. 278.56

Offer Open Rs. 278.76

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 278.59

Offer Close Rs. 280.18

Bid Open Rs. 278.07

Offer Open Rs. 279.85

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PKR pkr rate

Comments

200 characters

PKR: largely stable

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories