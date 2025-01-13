AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-13

Private bodies urged not to send beggars, drug-addicts to KSA

INP Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi announced on Sunday that booking process for private Hajj pilgrims had officially commenced from Friday.

He urged private organisations to ensure that beggars and drug-addicts were not sent to Saudi Arabia under the guise of pilgrimage.

Speaking at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club here, he said that Saudi Arabia began preparations for the upcoming Hajj immediately after conclusion of the previous one, reflecting their commitment to ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience for all.

He dismissed rumours about restrictions on Pakistani companies by Saudi authorities, affirming that no Pakistani organisation had been blacklisted. He clarified that overseas Pakistanis were welcome to perform Hajj alongside Pakistani groups.

Addressing a broader issue, Ashrafi condemned the Israeli map, labeling it as a representation of terrorism. “We are ready to sacrifice everything for Makkah Mukarrama and Madina Munawarra, and we outright reject the Israeli map,” he declared.

The PUC chairman also stressed the importance of maintaining sanctity of Hajj and Umrah, ensuring that beggars did not misuse these spiritual

journeys. “Large groups of beggars have been stopped from going to the holy land, and private organisations must remain

vigilant,” he said.

Ashrafi warned that no private entity was authorised to facilitate visas for beggars and promised strict action against any organisation found complicit in enabling the activities of the begging mafia. “If complaints against these groups are proven, there will be no forgiveness,” he concluded.

Saudi Arabia KSA Lahore Press Club Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

