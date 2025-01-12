AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Pakistan

£190 million reference verdict to be announced on Monday

Published January 12, 2025

The much-anticipated verdict in the £190 million case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be announced on January 13, Aaj News reported.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana reserved the judgment on December 18, after a trial that lasted over a year.

The verdict was set to be announced on December 23, 2024, but was postponed to January 6, 2025 and subsequently to January 13.

Khawaja Asif hopes verdict in £190 million case would be ‘fact-based’

This is the only case against Imran Khan that has proceeded to trial for such an extended period.

Background

NAB launched an inquiry into the Al-Qadir University Trust case - now called the £190 million reference - in March 2023, before turning it into an investigation on April 28.

According to NAB, Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Malik Riaz of Bahria Town in return for Rs50 billion that was paid as a settlement with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK and the same was adjusted instead of a fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

The couple was indicted last year on February 27, following a trial that lasted one year and involved the recording of statements from 35 witnesses by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

PTI lawyers cross-examined these witnesses.

