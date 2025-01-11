AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UN projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.4% in 2025, inflation to be in double digits

  • UN report says the near-term economic outlook for South Asia is expected to remain robust
BR Web Desk Published January 11, 2025 Updated January 11, 2025 06:11pm

Pakistan’s economy is expected to register ‘modest expansion’ with growth projected at 3.4% in 2025 and increasing to 4.2% by 2026, according to a United Nations (UN) report.

‘The World Economic Situation and Prospects’ report, released Thursday, said “modest expansion in economic activity is projected for Pakistan, with GDP expected to increase by 3.4%,” in 2025, read the report as the economy “continues to recover from the downturn during the period 2022–2023.”

According to the UN report, the near-term economic outlook for South Asia is expected to remain robust.

“After increasing by 5.9% in 2024, regional GDP is projected to expand by 5.7% in 2025 and 6% in 2026, supported by strong economic growth in India and recovery in other economies, including Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

“However, risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside owing to the possible escalation of geopolitical tensions, deceleration in external demand, ongoing debt challenges, and social unrest. In addition, as the region is highly vulnerable to the impact of climate hazards, extreme weather events pose a significant risk,” it said.

UN predicts world economic growth to remain at 2.8pc in 2025

The report noted that easing inflationary pressures across the region have enabled most central banks including the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to halt monetary tightening or continue cutting policy rates in 2024.

It said that interest payments have risen significantly since the pandemic—particularly in countries already facing high-interest burdens, such as Pakistan.

“This trend can be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased debt levels and low government revenues.”

Delving on Pakistan’s engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the report highlighted the IMF approved a new, larger programme for Pakistan in September 2024.

“The Extended Fund Facility aims to support the efforts of Pakistan to address structural challenges, restore economic stability, and foster sustainable growth. State-owned enterprises, and building climate resilience. Key priorities include rebuilding policy credibility, advancing reforms to boost competitiveness, reforming,” read the report.

The inflation rate in Pakistan is expected to remain in double-digits i.e. 10.1% in 2025, which is projected to decelerate to 8.3% in 2026, the report reads.

Meanwhile, average consumer price inflation for South Asia is projected to fall from an estimated 9.9% in 2024 to 8.3% in 2025 and 7.2% in 2026.

Pakistan Economy inflation South Asia UN report CPI inflation Pakistan GDP Pakistan and IMF inflation pakistan The World Economic Situation and Prospects

Comments

200 characters
MZI Jan 11, 2025 01:12pm
So far this year, the inflation is averaging around 7% with a serious downward trend. I wonder how the UN came up with the figure of 10.1% for the year? Even with 2% adjustment, it is not making sense
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MZI Jan 11, 2025 03:27pm
I just checked IMF & other data & projections to compare with this set. As I suspected, the UN report projections are at considerable variance with recent trends at least on Pakistan's inflation data.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

UN projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.4% in 2025, inflation to be in double digits

Malala Yousafzai ‘overwhelmed and happy’ to be back in Pakistan

Neither govt, nor opposition requested to convene negotiating committee meeting: Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to ‘high-quality’ CPEC phase II development

RDA inflows up 9%, clock in at $203mn in December 2024

Trump’s Mideast envoy to meet Netanyahu on Saturday, Israeli official says

Mediator Qatar briefs Trump envoy on Gaza truce talks

Lebanon’s new president to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia

IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

Aurangzeb departs for Hong Kong to attend 18th AFF

Read more stories