AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gael Monfils becomes oldest player to win ATP title with Auckland victory

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2025 10:29am
Gael Monfils of France poses with the trophy as he celebrates his win over Zizou Berges of Belgium following their men’s singles final match at the ATP Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 11, 2025. Photo: AFP
Gael Monfils of France poses with the trophy as he celebrates his win over Zizou Berges of Belgium following their men’s singles final match at the ATP Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 11, 2025. Photo: AFP

Gael Monfils beat Zizou Bergs 6-3 6-4 in the Auckland Classic final on Saturday to become the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title in a boost before his Australian Open campaign.

At 38 years and four months, the flashy Frenchman eclipsed Roger Federer, who was 38 years and two months when he won in Basel in 2019.

It was a 13th ATP title for Monfils, nearly 20 years after claiming his first in Sopot, Poland in 2005.

Belinda Bencic taking parenting tips from Federer after returning to tour

Monfils fought off break points as he served for the match and was given a standing ovation from the crowd when world number 66 Bergs thumped a forehand into the net on the first match point. “Age is a number, but we keep working,” Monfils said on court.

“I’m still striking a good ball. Hopefully many more to come.”

Monfils is the oldest tour-level winner since Australian Ken Rosewall claimed the Hong Kong Open title in 1977 aged 43.

The world number 52 will play fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Australian Open.

Australian Open Australian Open title Gael Monfils Hong Kong Open 2025 Australian Open Zizou Bergs Auckland victory

Comments

200 characters

Gael Monfils becomes oldest player to win ATP title with Auckland victory

UN projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 3.4% in 2025, inflation to stay in double digits

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

Malala Yousafzai ‘overwhelmed and happy’ to be back in Pakistan

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Read more stories