Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended January 9, 2025, decreased by 0.65 per cent due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (31.40 per cent), potatoes (10.36 per cent), eggs (5.96 per cent), pulse gram (1.64 per cent) and LPG (0.14 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 1.90 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09per cent), potatoes (58.76per cent), pulse gram (42.11per cent), moong (34.15per cent), powdered milk (25.76per cent), beef (23.75per cent), garlic (18.43per cent), gas charges for q1 (15.52per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (15.48per cent), cooked daal (15.10per cent), shirting (14.36per cent) and firewood (12.89per cent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of onions (36.25per cent), wheat flour (36.17per cent), eggs (24.07per cent), chilies powder (20.00per cent), electricity charges for q1 (18.11per cent), masoor (11.18per cent), rice basmati broken (9.14per cent), maash (7.00per cent), diesel (6.39per cent), bread (5.48per cent) and petrol (5.45per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29per cent) items increased, 10 (19.61per cent) items decreased and 23 (45.10per cent) items remained stable.

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 323.97 points against 326.10 points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 1.03 per cent, 0.92 per cent, 0.75 per cent, 0.70 per cent and 0.54 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include, moong (2.56 per cent), cooking oil Daldaor other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (1.56 per cent), sugar (1.23 per cent), chicken (0.80 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.61 per cent), bread plain (0.57 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib2.5kg tin each (0.49 per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.43 per cent), garlic (0.39 per cent), mustard oil (0.36 per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.33 per cent), masoor (0.20 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.15 per cent), milk fresh (0.13 per cent), firewood whole 40kg (0.12 per cent), gur (0.11 per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.11 per cent) and mutton (0.03 per cent).

The items, prices of which, decreased during the period under review include tomatoes (31.40 per cent), potatoes (10.36 per cent), eggs (5.96 per cent), pulse gram (1.64 per cent), onions (0.87 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.54 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.40 per cent), maash (0.27 per cent), bananas (0.15 per cent) and LPG (0.14 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025