Sri Lanka shares snap six-week gaining streak

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.73% higher at 15,926.00.

For the week, the index closed 0.77% lower, snapping its six-week gaining streak.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) Plc and Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 25% and 18%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 141 million shares from 178.9 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, communication services drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.64 million) from 4.13 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 187 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.64 billion rupees, the data showed.