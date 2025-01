Romania’s foreign trade deficit widened by 17.7% on the year to 30.05 billion euros in January-November, the National Statistics Board said on Friday.

The November shortfall was 2.84 billion euros compared with 3.73 billion the previous month.

Romania’s Jan-Aug foreign trade deficit up at 20.92bn euros

The Statistics Board said January-November CIF (cost/insurance/freight) imports were 116.17 billion euros, up 3.3% on the year, while exports were 86.11 billion, down 1.0%.