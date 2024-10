Romania’s foreign trade deficit widened by 14.6% on the year to 20.919 billion euros ($22.88 billion) in January-August, the National Statistics Board said on Thursday.

The August shortfall was 2.881 billion euros compared with 2.949 billion the previous month.

The Statistics Board said January-August CIF (cost/insurance/freight) imports were 61.139 billion euros, down 1.6% on the year, while exports were 82.059 billion, up 2.0%.