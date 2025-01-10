KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 09, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 278.59 280.18 AED 75.76 76.25 EURO 286.51 289.20 SAR 74.08 74.50 GBP 343.52 346.68 INTERBANK 278.45 278.55 JPY 1.74 1.79 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025