Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, communication services drag

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by information technology and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.89% lower at 15,811.36.

Senkadagala Finance Plc and Nawaloka Hospitals Plc were the top losers on the index, down 8.9% and 6.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 178.9 million shares from 154.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14 million) from 5.23 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 305.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.86 billion rupees, the data showed.