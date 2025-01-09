AIRLINK 209.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.49%)
Business & Finance

Thai central bank seen cutting key rate by 50 bps in 2025, bond market group says

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:53am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s central bank is expected to cut rates twice, totalling 50 basis points this year starting in the second quarter this year, the Bond Market Association said on Thursday.

Thai corporate bond issuance this year was seen at 850 billion baht to 900 billion baht ($24.55 billion to $25.99 billion), the group said, and that corporate bond issuance was down 10% in 2024.

Thai central bank says maintaining interest rate is a robust policy amid uncertainty

Last month, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25%, after a surprise cut in the previous review in October. The next rate review is on Feb. 26.

thailand central bank

