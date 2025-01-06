AIRLINK 218.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
Business & Finance

Thai central bank says maintaining interest rate is a robust policy amid uncertainty

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 11:21am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s central bank said on Monday holding the key interest rate steady last month was a robust policy as the economy faces heightened uncertainty.

Monetary policy becomes less effective under high uncertainty, but holding the rate steady does not rule out future policy adjustments, the central bank said in a paper prepared for a monetary policy forum.

The forum is due to start at 0300 GMT.

Thai economic uncertainty has increased, central bank minutes show

Last month, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25%, after a surprise cut in the previous review in October.

