Top-performing drivers honoured by inDrive

ISLAMABAD: The leading ride-hailing company in Pakistan, inDrive, recently organized a landmark event to celebrate and honour its top-performing drivers for their dedication and exceptional contributions to the platform.

The event marked a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to driver empowerment and support, offering exciting rewards to its most outstanding drivers in Karachi.

A total of 251 top-performing drivers were celebrated and rewarded with prestigious gifts, including all-expenses-paid Umrah trips for their families, motorbikes, mobile phones, and grocery cards. These meaningful rewards highlighted inDrive’s dedication to recognizing and valuing the contributions of its driver community.

The event also served as a platform for open dialogue, where drivers shared their experiences, challenges, and ideas for growth, fostering a collaborative approach to addressing opportunities within the rapidly evolving ride-hailing industry.

Ali Hassan, DA Specialist for Pakistan, emphasized the importance of drivers in the success of the platform, stating, “To say that we value the drivers who use our platform is an understatement.

Without them, there would be no ride-hailing service. We are committed to providing them with the best possible conditions and support. Dialogue is essential to this process, as it helps us understand what our drivers really need and want.”

The event also featured the esteemed Chief Guest, Ms Rehana Yasmeen Emergency Officer Medical and Training Wing Rescue 1122 Sindh, who praised inDrive’s commitment to its drivers. “It is inspiring to see how inDrive values its drivers and invests in their well-being.

These drivers are not just service providers; they are integral to the community and the economy. Supporting them is crucial for the growth of the ride-hailing industry in Pakistan,” she remarked.

One of the honoured drivers, who have been with inDrive since its launch in Pakistan, shared his excitement and gratitude, saying, “I’m one of the auto drivers who joined inDrive when it first launched in Pakistan. From day one, I believed that this application was designed to accommodate not just passengers but also drivers.

Today, I’m feeling so excited; they have given us this opportunity to take our family to Umrah, which feels like a dream come true for us.”

The two-day celebration not only recognized the remarkable achievements of inDrive’s drivers but also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building a supportive, inclusive, and empowering community within the ride-hailing sector. With this initiative, inDrive continues to raise the bar for driver appreciation and sets a precedent for industry leadership across Pakistan.

