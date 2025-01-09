AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-09

Top-performing drivers honoured by inDrive

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: The leading ride-hailing company in Pakistan, inDrive, recently organized a landmark event to celebrate and honour its top-performing drivers for their dedication and exceptional contributions to the platform.

The event marked a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to driver empowerment and support, offering exciting rewards to its most outstanding drivers in Karachi.

A total of 251 top-performing drivers were celebrated and rewarded with prestigious gifts, including all-expenses-paid Umrah trips for their families, motorbikes, mobile phones, and grocery cards. These meaningful rewards highlighted inDrive’s dedication to recognizing and valuing the contributions of its driver community.

The event also served as a platform for open dialogue, where drivers shared their experiences, challenges, and ideas for growth, fostering a collaborative approach to addressing opportunities within the rapidly evolving ride-hailing industry.

Ali Hassan, DA Specialist for Pakistan, emphasized the importance of drivers in the success of the platform, stating, “To say that we value the drivers who use our platform is an understatement.

Without them, there would be no ride-hailing service. We are committed to providing them with the best possible conditions and support. Dialogue is essential to this process, as it helps us understand what our drivers really need and want.”

The event also featured the esteemed Chief Guest, Ms Rehana Yasmeen Emergency Officer Medical and Training Wing Rescue 1122 Sindh, who praised inDrive’s commitment to its drivers. “It is inspiring to see how inDrive values its drivers and invests in their well-being.

These drivers are not just service providers; they are integral to the community and the economy. Supporting them is crucial for the growth of the ride-hailing industry in Pakistan,” she remarked.

One of the honoured drivers, who have been with inDrive since its launch in Pakistan, shared his excitement and gratitude, saying, “I’m one of the auto drivers who joined inDrive when it first launched in Pakistan. From day one, I believed that this application was designed to accommodate not just passengers but also drivers.

Today, I’m feeling so excited; they have given us this opportunity to take our family to Umrah, which feels like a dream come true for us.”

The two-day celebration not only recognized the remarkable achievements of inDrive’s drivers but also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building a supportive, inclusive, and empowering community within the ride-hailing sector. With this initiative, inDrive continues to raise the bar for driver appreciation and sets a precedent for industry leadership across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Indrive Top performing drivers inDrive drivers

Comments

200 characters

Top-performing drivers honoured by inDrive

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories